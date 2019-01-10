Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 10, 2019 Opinion » Letters

The 'smell test' 

I find Ms. Jade Stone's letter in the Dec. 27, 2018, issue of New Times highly questionable ("Something stinks in SLO County"). Her claim that U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal's response to her request for help accessing health care through Community Care (Veterans Affairs) is at odds with my experience working as a staff member in a Congressional regional office. Each senator (my staff experience) and Congress person has dedicated volunteers and staff assigned to handle constituent complaints or concerns. As an elected official, I can't imagine any member of Congress glibly dismissing Ms. Stone's complaint. In my experience, the congressman would either make a note of her concerns and turn it over to the appropriate staff member or would have provided Ms. Stone with a contact name and phone number for someone to help look into her concerns and, in all probability, respond directly to Ms. Stone and document the response with the regional office. I'm sorry, the tone of Ms. Stone's letter does not pass the "smell test."

John Lalley

Los Osos

Note: This letter was edited to correct the publication date of the referenced piece.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Hello, hellhole Read More

  2. Gov. Newsom's first words set to harm lawful citizens Read More

  3. Government is headed for history's junk heap Read More

  4. Wanting pain to go away isn't a crime Read More

  5. We don't need to cram the beach in Oceano with tourists Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation