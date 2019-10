The SLO Cannabis Watch Group equates the smell of cannabis with a pig farm ("In need of change," Oct. 10). Admittedly, cannabis can be a bit "skunky," but to my nose, it is a much more pleasant odor than that produced by a bunch of hogs. I also wonder if hemp, grown for the fibers of the trunk and stem and not the psychoactive flowers, might be less smelly.

Brent Dannells

Atascadero