The SLO Gathering comes to BarrelHouse Brewing on Sept. 10 

If you're looking for a music festival vibe but don't want to drive all over hell and back and go through the rigmarole of camping, the place to be this Saturday, Sept. 10, is BarrelHouse Brewing when Numbskull and Good Medicine present The SLO Gathering (doors at 2 p.m.; all ages; $40 at goodmedicinepresents.com with kids 12 and under free).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of California Honeydrops

COMMUNITY The California Honeydrops play the SLO Gathering on Sept. 10, at BarrelHouse Brewing.

In years past, it's been out at El Chorro Regional Park, but this year it comes to a new location with a great lineup on two stages. Local reggae act The Kicks starts the party from the Truck Bed Stage from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Then head over to the amphitheater for singer-songwriter Sean Hayes from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Local Americana artists the Noach Tangeras Band plays the Truck Bed Stage from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., and then bluegrass heroes The Brothers Comatose plays the Amphitheater Stage from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Hear more Americana when Wolf Jett plays the Truck Bed Stage from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., and then headliners The California Honeydrops bring their blues and R&B sounds to the Amphitheater Stage at 7:15 p.m.

Enjoy BarrelHouse's tasty beers as well as food from various food trucks in a great location with friendly people and a ton of great music.

Numbskull and Good Medicine also bring blues icons The Fabulous Thunderbirds to The Siren on Friday, Sept. 9 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $35 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Anthems such as "Tuff Enuff" and "Wrap It Up" have cemented the band's reputation as a powerhouse, and co-founder Kim Wilson—the sole original member—saw his solo album Take Me Back nominated for the Best Traditional Blues Album Grammy Award this year.

That same night, Numbskull and Good Medicine present Ryan Griffin on his Slow Down Sunrise Tour at BarrelHouse Brewing on Friday, Sept. 9 (6 p.m.; $22 at goodmedicinepresents.com). According to press materials, "Griffin is poised for a country breakout with his Billboard Top 20 all-genre viral smash 'Salt, Lime & Tequila.'"

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cat Power

MEOW Alt-rock Singer-songwriter Cat Power plays the historic Fremont Theater on Sept. 10.

Feel her power

Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Cat Power (née Charlyn Marie Marshall) plays the Fremont Theater on Saturday, Sept. 10 (8 p.m.; all ages; $48 plus fees; $63 plus fees day of show at seetickets.us). The indie rock darling is influenced by the church hymns she grew up listening to and the country music and blues played by her father.

Also at Fremont, shake your moneymaker to the music of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and actor, whose Latin trap and reggaeton has won over a legion of fans, during Noche de Verano Sin Ti—aka Bad Bunny Night—on Friday, Sept. 9 (9 p.m.; 18-and-older; $25 plus fees at seetickets.us). In 2020, Bad Bunny became the first non-English language act to be Spotify's most streamed artist of the year. In case you're confused, he's not going to be there. This is a DJ dance party.

Norteño, rock, and 'Weird'

Vina Robles Amphitheatre has three big shows coming your way, starting with Banda MS De Sergio Lizárraga on Sunday, Sept. 11 (8 p.m.; $75 to $160 at ticketmaster.com). The Mexican group says they're excited to bring their Gracias a ti Tour to their fans, "showcasing their Banda Sinaloense music complete with their signature harmonizing brass and percussion, acoustic elements, and authentic norteño music."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Spoon

ROCKERS Spoon plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 14.

NYC rock act Interpol and Austin rock act Spoon join forces for a co-headlining show at Vina on Wednesday, Sept. 14 (7:30 p.m.; $39.50 to $55 at ticketmaster.com) with Water From Your Eyes opening. Their Lights, Camera, Factions tour promises to be a potent night for rock 'n' roll.

"Weird Al" Yankovich needs no introduction. The five-time Grammy Award winner is the biggest-selling comedy recording artists of all time, and he plays Vina on Thursday, Sept. 15 (8 p.m.; $45 to $69.50 at ticketmaster.com).

"Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, 'Weird Al' Yankovic is pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," press materials announced.

He began his career as a Cal Poly student, recording his first big hit, "My Bologna," a parody of The Knack's "My Sharona," in the men's bathroom of the Graphic Arts building.

Tripleheader at Rock

SLO Brew Rock has three shows cooked up this week, starting with an album release party for Timeless, the new album by local rap and R&B group

Wordsauce this Thursday, Sept. 8 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $12 at ticketweb.com). Green Room and Orcutt Hill open.

Rock and Americana act Midnight North plays on Saturday, Sept. 10 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; free). Rolling Stone magazine hailed the band as the "Best New Act" in its review of 2018's Peach Music Festival.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Katchafire

NZ REGGAE All-Mori band Katchafire plays SLO Brew Rock on Sept. 14.

Hailing from New Zealand, all-Mori reggae act Katchafire plays on Wednesday, Sept. 14 (7:30 p.m.; 18-and-older; $25 at ticketweb.com). Built around their foundation of classic roots reggae is a blend of R&B, funk, and dancehall.

More reggae coming

The Siren in Morro Bay hosts roots reggae act Groundation next Thursday, Sept. 15 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $27.50 plus fees at eventbrite.com). The band formed in 1998 from the jazz performance program at Sonoma State University. In May, they released their 10th studio album, One Rock.

More music ...

Violinist Brynn Albanese plays a one-woman show this Saturday, Sept. 10, at Los Osos' St. Benedict's Episcopal Church (2 p.m.; all ages; suggested $20 donation but kids are free). Expect a mix of European Gypsy, Latin jazz, classical with a twist, opera covers, and a big splash of Celtic.

Enjoy Chamber Music with Scott Yoo (violin) on Sunday, Sept. 11 (2 p.m.; at festivalmozaic.com) in the Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College, when he's joined by Jessica Chang (viola), Robert deMaine (cello), and Orion Weiss (piano) in a program with music by Debussy, Schumann, Dvorak, and Brahms.

Symphony of the Vines presents Suite Treats at Mission San Miguel on Sunday, Sept. 11 (3 p.m.; all ages; $15 to $30 at my805tix.com). Hear Maurice Ravel's "Mother Goose Suite," Igor Stravinsky's "Pulcinella Suite," and Shostakovich's "Cello Concerto no. 1."

Unfinished With The Beatles, a side project for members of Unfinished Business and Back Bay Betty, play the last concert of the Nipomo Concert in The Park series this Wednesday, Sept. 14 (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; all ages; free) in the Nipomo Community Park. They can play more than 50 Beatles hits! Δ

