Courtesy Photo By David Bloomer/Apple Studios

HAVE EYEBROWS, WILL TRAVEL Comedian Eugene Levy stars in the new travel docuseries The Reluctant Traveler, streaming on Apple TV Plus.

What's it rated? TV-PG

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Apple TV Plus

Eugene Levy isn't the type of guy who seems like he's interested in spending any time outside of his comfort zone, so what could be more fun than putting him in some of the most beautiful and most uncomfortable places in the world? This new series has Levy trekking to Finland for some ice fishing, husky sled riding to a beautiful private island in the Maldives, and taking a very stressful helicopter ride over Utah.

We all know Eugene Levy is seriously funny—and seeing him in situations he never would ask for is a treat. This has all the stuff about travel shows that we love—interviews with locals, little known facts about places we've never heard of, and some local cuisine that ranges from mouth-watering to stomach-turning.

Apple TV is churning out some great content, and this definitely falls into that category. If you want to laugh at Levy—perhaps the preeminent eyebrow actor in the world—and see some gorgeous sites, The Reluctant Traveler is made for you! (eight 35-min. episodes) ∆