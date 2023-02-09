click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

FISH OUT OF WATER Fledgling CIA lawyer Owen Hendrick (Noah Centineo, right) finds himself thrust into the world of international espionage when he's sent to investigate former CIA asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), in The Recruit, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

Think of protagonist Owen Hendrick (Noah Centineo) as a cheekier and less capable version of Jack Ryan. Owens is not former military or a fancy "analyst" for the CIA. He's a fresh-out-of-law-school hire who's immediately taken advantage of by the more experienced people in his branch, who send him unprepared to question former CIA asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who's in prison and is trying to extort the CIA by threatening to release classified information unless they get her out.

He's soon in over his head, trying to track down information on Max and her former handler, and finds he's sandwiched between international politics and people from his own agency. There are some fun moments as the inexperienced wiseass fumbles his way through the assignment.

Centineo brings the right amount of charm and cocky stupidity to Noah, who seems to have a need to prove himself and also manages to display some guts when needed. Haddock is dark as sort of a low-rent version of Angelina Jolie—angular good looks with an angry tinge. The series flags when it spends too much time in CIA cubicles, but it has its moments. (eight 55-min. episodes) Δ