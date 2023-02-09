Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 09, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Recruit 

By
click to enlarge FISH OUT OF WATER Fledgling CIA lawyer Owen Hendrick (Noah Centineo, right) finds himself thrust into the world of international espionage when he's sent to investigate former CIA asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), in The Recruit, streaming on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • FISH OUT OF WATER Fledgling CIA lawyer Owen Hendrick (Noah Centineo, right) finds himself thrust into the world of international espionage when he's sent to investigate former CIA asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), in The Recruit, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

bingeable.png

Think of protagonist Owen Hendrick (Noah Centineo) as a cheekier and less capable version of Jack Ryan. Owens is not former military or a fancy "analyst" for the CIA. He's a fresh-out-of-law-school hire who's immediately taken advantage of by the more experienced people in his branch, who send him unprepared to question former CIA asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who's in prison and is trying to extort the CIA by threatening to release classified information unless they get her out.

He's soon in over his head, trying to track down information on Max and her former handler, and finds he's sandwiched between international politics and people from his own agency. There are some fun moments as the inexperienced wiseass fumbles his way through the assignment.

Centineo brings the right amount of charm and cocky stupidity to Noah, who seems to have a need to prove himself and also manages to display some guts when needed. Haddock is dark as sort of a low-rent version of Angelina Jolie—angular good looks with an angry tinge. The series flags when it spends too much time in CIA cubicles, but it has its moments. (eight 55-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Black Summer Read More

  2. Art Central celebrates 12 years of service to the San Luis Obispo community Read More

  3. Living chronicles a man coming to life while on the precipice of death Read More

  4. New SLO exhibit showcases multi-faceted artworks by JooLee Kang Read More

  5. Three Pines Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation