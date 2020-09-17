Got a News Tip?
September 17, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

The Reboot storytelling group presents its season finale, Dirty Work 

By

The Reboot: Storytelling Reimagined, a monthly storytelling slam group, presents its final Zoom performance of the year on Friday, Sept. 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The theme of this season's finale is Dirty Work, as its featured storytellers will tell diverse tales of "getting dirty and coming clean."

Described as a curated mix of true stories, The Reboot aims to showcase local writers, poets, musicians, and other types of storytellers. Before going virtual—hosting Zoom meetings on the third Friday of each month—the group originally met in person regularly to perform at the Top Dog Coffee Bar in Morro Bay.

Admission to join the Zoom conference is free. The meeting will be limited to the first 100 attendees to join the call. Call (805) 225-1553 or email the.reboot4u@gmail.com for the Zoom link and other details. You can also find out more about The Reboot: Storytelling Reimagined on its Facebook page, facebook.com/the.reboot4u. Δ

