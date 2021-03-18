The Reboot presents COVID Stories: The Please Scream Inside Your Heart Edition 

On Friday, March 26, The Reboot, a San Luis Obispo County-based group of local storytellers, will host a new, virtual program, COVID Stories: The Please Scream Inside Your Heart Edition, which will stream from 7 to approximately 8:30 p.m., via YouTube Live.

Co-directed by Rocky Ross and Khader Abdi, this showcase will highlight several storytellers, who have chronicled true tales from their own experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the program's featured stories revolve around "love, loss, laughter, and creativity," according to press materials.

For more info on COVID Stories: The Please Scream Inside Your Heart Edition and other programming from The Reboot, email the.reboot4u@gmail.com. Δ