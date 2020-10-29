The real story about Cambria's water facility 

For nearly 40 years, the opponents of a sustainable water facility, like Ms. Tina Dickason ("Vote for no growth," Sept. 24) and her predecessors, have blocked Cambria from relieving its chronic water shortages by propagating unfounded fear that supplementing our inadequate natural water supplies will lead to rampant population growth and runaway rate increases. Sadly, Cambria's water security and the health, safety, and comfort of its residents have been held hostage to these fear tactics. However, we are finally solving Cambria's persistent water problem by finalizing a flexible regular operating permit so the Cambria Community Services District (CCSD) can use the Sustainable Water Facility (SWF) to avoid stage 3 water shortages, not just react to dreadful water emergencies.

If you wish to remain burdened by these scare tactics, as we have been for 40 years, vote for the candidates endorsed by Ms. Dickason.

On the other hand, if you want Cambria to secure its water future based on science, engineering, and fact, not rumor, innuendo, and fear, please consider voting for Tom Gray and David Pierson for CCSD director. In making your decision, you may wish to consult the tools presented below.

Remember, to secure Cambria's water future, vote for Tom Gray and David Pierson for CCSD director.

Mark Rochefort

Cambria