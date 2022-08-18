The Quilting Angels strives to keep SLO County warm through American quilt making 

On the last Tuesday of every month, a group of quilting aficionados from across San Luis Obispo County gathers at the Arroyo Grande Community Center for hours of designing and stitching.

Called the Central Coast Quilters, the team of 130 guild members makes unique quilts for both sale and philanthropy. According to Co-Chairman of Fundraising Roxy James, the Arroyo Grande chapter is just one of the eight quilting guilds across SLO and Santa Barbara counties, from Paso Robles to Lompoc.

"Some of them are smaller but they're all mighty," James said. "It's just a great group of women that get together and have the same feeling of creating something beautiful on fabric. It's the same thing as painting or any other art outlet."

QUALITY TIME Members of the Quilting Angels—the philanthropic wing of Central Coast Quilters guild—gather at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande to design and stitch quilts for charity.

Originally a seamstress, James became a member four years ago and found that she isn't a traditional quilter.

"I'm not a person that does the traditional quilts that have a specific pattern that you might follow. I'm more abstract and out there. So there are several really wonderful ways of quilting. I'm hoping we can bring younger quilters in, so that it doesn't have to be your grandma's quilt," she said.

James is also hoping the annual fall boutique will be a hit with the community. On Oct. 21 and 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., respectively, the guild will host a boutique fundraiser at the community center called Stitchin' Sisters to raise more money for materials and equipment.

"A lot of the proceeds goes back to the [Quilting] Angels to buy the things that we need, like the batting, storage unit, and fabric. The boutique proceeds also go to educate the community. I really want to further that more if we make enough money. I'm trying to get a little more funds to maybe get sewing machines for Captive Hearts and [other groups]," she said.

Quilting Angels is the guild's philanthropic wing. These volunteers meet separately every week to sew together and make quilts that get distributed throughout the community.

"Before COVID, we were giving away about 600 a year. Last year, we gave away 444 quilts. They go to hospitals, other nonprofit groups to use in their fundraising efforts, wherever there is a need like a fire or an emergency, or if someone requests quilts from us," said Quilting Angels committee member Janie Walker.

Community members donate quilting materials, and guild members also shop for fabrics themselves from local stores like the Cotton Ball in Morro Bay, Joanne's, Hobby Lobby, and Orcutt's Old Town Quilt Shop.

Some of the Angels' recipients are Meals on Wheels, Transitions-Mental Health Association, South County S.A.F.E. (Services Affirming Family Empowerment), and the county's foster care service. Last year, the Angels donated the majority of its quilts to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

"They use our quilts to put over the little incubator units to provide shade for the baby, and then the quilt goes home with the baby when they're released from the NICU," Walker said.

Every quilt made by the guild gets a name depending on its pattern and fabric. Calling the nonprofit a "friendship group," Walker added that sewing rookies and experts alike could participate in quilting with the Angels and the guild. One of the friends she made through quilting meetings still contributes to the group, even after leaving SLO County for Ohio.

"She is 85 years old. She used to sew quilt blocks when she was here and give them to me. I would do the setting and make the quilt top from her blocks," Walker said. "During COVID, she got depressed. She contacted us to see if she could still make blocks for me to get her out of depression. Believe it or not, every couple of months, she will send me a box of blocks ... which would make 12 to 14 quilt tops."

"Sometimes, the camaraderie that we have between each other is a really special thing. It makes me feel good to know that we are helping her, and she's definitely helping us."

