Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 17, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Prom 

By
click to enlarge GLAMOUROUSLY INCLUSIVE Three Broadway stars get off their high horse to help Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman), who wishes to be accepted for who she is and take her girlfriend to the prom. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • GLAMOUROUSLY INCLUSIVE Three Broadway stars get off their high horse to help Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman), who wishes to be accepted for who she is and take her girlfriend to the prom.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

Ryan Murphy (Glee and Eat Pray Love) takes a stab at adapting the book-turned-broadway musical The Prom to a television screen near you.

In a high school gym in a small, conservative Indiana town, angry parent-teacher-association moms argue against allowing lesbian student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) to bring her girlfriend to prom, ultimately canceling the event altogether.

An 11-hour drive away in flashy New York, three Broadway stars lament their plummeting careers. Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep), Barry Glickman (James Corden), and Angie Dickinson (Nicole Kidman) are three narcissists who are losing relevance and need to come up with something to put them back in the spotlight, something that will make them more likable. What's more likable than using their stardom platform to help a cause? A quick search of trending topics on Twitter leads them to Emma, their charity case. With the magic of theater glamour and liberal values, the three believe they can shake up small-town bigotry.

Several musical numbers later, you'll realize this isn't a theatrical masterpiece by any means, but it's fun, shiny, and earnest. (132 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020 New Times Music Awards
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Five local photographers display stunning land and seascapes at the Gallery at Marina Square Read More

  2. The Queen's Gambit makes chess exciting and genius lamentable Read More

  3. Point San Luis Lighthouse to offer virtual tours through December Read More

  4. Los Osos author Jon Stebbins and his old songwriting partner Tom Alford release one old song and one new one Read More

  5. Local artists and businesses participate in SLO Holiday Pop-up Market Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation