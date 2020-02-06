Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 06, 2020 Opinion » Letters

The price of paradise 

As a native of San Luis Obispo, I have found it very hard to get by. My work is being threatened by cuts from city funding. Ride-On Transportation is a company that transports handicapped adults to work programs, seniors to doctor's appointments, and many other places like weddings and tour groups. Ride-On has been in this area since 1993 and has always worked hard to provide safe and timely transportation to all it serves. How the SLO Council of Governments could cut funding to this great local company is criminal. We should be supporting local community transportation and the jobs it provides. I'm worried that with this cruel action, I'm not going to have a job or a home to live in. I'm a 16-year employee with this company and have loved working for them. I hope this sad story has a happy ending. I hope the Council of Governments saves Ride-On. They deserve it.

Dawn Carra

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Vets are angry Read More

  2. A rebuttal to rhetoric Read More

  3. Cognitive dissonance Read More

  4. Dysfunction junction Read More

  5. The time is now Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation