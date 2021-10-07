Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 07, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Premise 

By
click to enlarge BULLETS AND BROS After losing his daughter to gun violence, grieving father Chase Milbrant (Jon Bernthal, left) takes a job at the National Gun Lobby, where he meets Aaron (Boyd Holbrook), in the anthology TV series The Premise, episode 2, "Moment of Silence," screening on Hulu. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FX PRODUCTIONS
  • Photo Courtesy Of FX Productions
  • BULLETS AND BROS After losing his daughter to gun violence, grieving father Chase Milbrant (Jon Bernthal, left) takes a job at the National Gun Lobby, where he meets Aaron (Boyd Holbrook), in the anthology TV series The Premise, episode 2, "Moment of Silence," screening on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Hulu

bingeable.png

B.J. Novak presents us with five different stories from banal to engrossing: In "The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler," for instance, a pop star promises sex to the valedictorian of his alma mater high school therefore upping the overall GPA of the graduating class. In my personal favorite and arguably the most poignant episode showing the aftereffects of gun violence, "Moment of Silence," the protagonist tricks a gun lobby into a PR nightmare.

The Premise acts as a book of short stories put on screen, each tale with its own moral takeaway. Novak is a funny guy—a great writer who's put out myriads of solid content, and this latest project is definitely his baby. It hasn't gotten wildly wonderful reviews, and I can see how some of the themes and the short narrative format may not appeal to all, but upon deeper inspection, this series really is trying to get its audience out of their own head and into a storyline that doesn't take hours or weeks to watch.

I'm reminded of a lot of the early quarantine content we had when art had to be made in 6-foot bubbles. This is not as isolated as that, but the individual stories make it feel different than typical TV. Novak gets a kick out of making his audience a wee bit uncomfortable, and The Premise is no different in that regard. (five 30-min. episodes) ∆

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

55 Fiction 2021: Find winners of the shortest story contest ever
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. Maven Leather + Design proprietress Emma Thieme offers one-of-a-kind handbags and more Read More

  2. With 30 bands to choose from, this week is one for the record book Read More

  3. The Many Saints of Newark offers Tony Soprano's origin story but is really Uncle Dickie's film Read More

  4. Voting open for New Times Music Awards' Readers Choice Award Read More

  5. Goliath Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation