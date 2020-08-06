The Postcard Killings 

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Hulu

Danis Tanovic (No Man's Land, Death in Sarajevo) directs this crime thriller based on the book by Liza Marklund and James Patterson about NYC police detective Jacob Kanon (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) whose daughter and her new husband are murdered while on their honeymoon in London.

As local authorities seemingly drag their feet on the investigation, Kanon soon deduces that his daughter's murder is the work of a pair of serial killers butchering young married couples throughout Europe and arranging their bodies in macabre ways that mirror classical art works—the killings connected by postcards sent after each act.

The story certainly plays like a mystery novel, with random moments seen early on turning out to be important clues, and major plot twists cropping up. Unfortunately, there isn't anything particularly fresh about this film, and its overarching bleakness drains it of potential pulp-trash possibilities, but for a first-run film free with your Hulu subscription, it's worth a look. (104 min.) Δ