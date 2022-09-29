click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of FX Productions

FIX ME OR ELSE Therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) is abducted by his patient Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals he's a serial killer and demands Alan curb his homicidal urges, in the FX series The Patient, streaming on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Hulu

Co-created by Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg (The Americans), this dark drama focuses on therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who's abducted by his patient San Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson). Alan is chained to a wall in the downstairs of a remote suburban home, where Sam lives with his mother, Candace (Linda Emond), who knows of her son's proclivities but hopes Alan can help him.

Alan recently lost his wife, Beth (Laura Niemi), to cancer, and in flashbacks, we learn of Alan's family dynamics with his wife and kids. He's going through his own mental crisis as he struggles to unravel Sam's disturbed psyche and prevent him from killing again. It's a twisted setup, and Alan knows his life depends on his ability to help Sam.

People tend to think of Carell as a funnyman. After all, he brought the laughs to Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, but he's got some stellar dramatic acting chops: Think Foxcatcher and Little Miss Sunshine. Here he's remarkable as Alan, who must remain composed even as he's terrified on the inside. I'm halfway through the 10-part series, and I'm completely hooked. New episodes come out every Tuesday through Oct. 25. (10 21- to 46-min. episodes) Δ