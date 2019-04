The Palm Theatre presents a screening of the 2004 Central Coast-centric comedy, Sideways, on Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event–which will also feature wine for guests to enjoy–will benefit the SLO Noor Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing free health care to the uninsured.

Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at my805tix.com. Call (805) 541-5161 or visit thepalmtheatre.com for more information. Δ