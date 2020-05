The Performing Arts Center (PAC) in SLO currently offers various forms of stay-at-home content through its website, under the label The PAC at Home. The site includes links to behind-the-scenes videos—including one peek backstage when a Broadway tour of West Side Story made its way to the PAC—and several stay-at-home art activities for both children and adults. Check pacslo.wordpress.com to find out more. Δ