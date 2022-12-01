Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 01, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Outfit 

By
click to enlarge CAT OR MOUSE? Leonard (Mark Rylance), a master British tailor operating a shop in Chicago, becomes unwillingly entangled with the mob, in The Outfit, streaming on Amazon Prime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FOCUS FEATURES
  • Photo Courtesy Of Focus Features
  • CAT OR MOUSE? Leonard (Mark Rylance), a master British tailor operating a shop in Chicago, becomes unwillingly entangled with the mob, in The Outfit, streaming on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

newflicks.png

Leonard (Mark Rylance) is a cutter, the architect of garments. He's a planner; he analyzes and constructs and builds beauty piece by piece. He's quiet and understated, having spent a seemingly simple life honing his craft on Savile Row before personal tragedy and the rise of blue jeans drove him to America.

When a dangerous group of mobsters takes over his shop one night, things get messy quickly. Mob boss Roy's (Simon Russell Beale) right-hand man, Francis (Johnny Flynn), and son Richie (Dylan O'Brien) show up suspicious that they're being watched by rivals in "The Outfit" and think it's a perfect opportunity to best their enemies. Someone ends up shot, and Leonard's night goes from complicated to calculating. He's presented with a game of chess, and if he plays each piece just right, he may be able to save himself and his apprentice/pseudo daughter Mable (Zoey Deutch).

The entire cast is wonderful, but hats off to Rylance who beautifully holds this story together. He's seemingly a man incapable of harm, yet beneath those still waters run deep pools. Atmospheric and captivating, The Outfit is a film that will keep you invested from start to finish. (105 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. SLO Gallery focuses on the details, showcases Central Coast artists Read More

  2. The Menu is a revenge dish best served with locally harvested herbs tweezed onto a plate Read More

  3. Indie rock veteran Bill Callahan plays Thanksgiving Day at the SLO Guild Hall Read More

  4. Clean Read More

  5. The English Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation