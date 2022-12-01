click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Focus Features

CAT OR MOUSE? Leonard (Mark Rylance), a master British tailor operating a shop in Chicago, becomes unwillingly entangled with the mob, in The Outfit, streaming on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Leonard (Mark Rylance) is a cutter, the architect of garments. He's a planner; he analyzes and constructs and builds beauty piece by piece. He's quiet and understated, having spent a seemingly simple life honing his craft on Savile Row before personal tragedy and the rise of blue jeans drove him to America.

When a dangerous group of mobsters takes over his shop one night, things get messy quickly. Mob boss Roy's (Simon Russell Beale) right-hand man, Francis (Johnny Flynn), and son Richie (Dylan O'Brien) show up suspicious that they're being watched by rivals in "The Outfit" and think it's a perfect opportunity to best their enemies. Someone ends up shot, and Leonard's night goes from complicated to calculating. He's presented with a game of chess, and if he plays each piece just right, he may be able to save himself and his apprentice/pseudo daughter Mable (Zoey Deutch).

The entire cast is wonderful, but hats off to Rylance who beautifully holds this story together. He's seemingly a man incapable of harm, yet beneath those still waters run deep pools. Atmospheric and captivating, The Outfit is a film that will keep you invested from start to finish. (105 min.) Δ