IN HIS SHADOW Aspiring actor (Drew Tarver, left) and former professional dancer (Heléne Yorke, right) must figure out their place in the world after their 13-year-old brother (Case Walker, center) suddenly achieves Internet fame, in The Other Two, screening on HBO Max.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2019-present

Where's it showing? HBO Max

This series snuck up on me—I hadn't heard of it, but when I saw Molly Shannon, I knew it was probably going to be a funny ride. That's a total understatement, and Shannon isn't even carrying most of the comedic weight. Heléne York and Drew Tarver are the ones really steering this ship as brother and sister Brooke and Cary.

They both haven't found success either professionally or personally, floundering their way through gig after gig and both feeling pretty hopeless in life. When younger brother Chase (Case Walker) finds fame as pop star Chase Dreams, the two hop on the bandwagon of his success as does their mother, Pat (Shannon).

The situations are outrageous, the characters are hilariously lovable, and there is both story and character development that gives the show some emotional heft. Former SNL head writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly are the brains behind this series, and with a third season coming our way on HBO, we'll have a chance to see these character arcs even more fully formed. If you've got HBO and don't mind a bit of raunch and appreciate a series not taking itself way too seriously, this is definitely one to watch! (20 30-min. episodes)