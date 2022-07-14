Got a News Tip?
July 14, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Old Man 

click to enlarge LOOKS CAN BE DECEIVING Jeff Bridges stars as Dan Chase, an aging, on-the-run ex-CIA operative who quit the game to raise a family. Now his past is catching up to him, and he's soon facing old adversaries, in the FX series The Old Man, currently streaming on Hulu. - PHOTO COURTESY OF 20TH TELEVISION, FOX 21 TELEVISION STUDIOS, AND FRESH BACON MEDIA
  • LOOKS CAN BE DECEIVING Jeff Bridges stars as Dan Chase, an aging, on-the-run ex-CIA operative who quit the game to raise a family. Now his past is catching up to him, and he's soon facing old adversaries, in the FX series The Old Man, currently streaming on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Hulu

Developed by Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg based on Thomas Perry's 2017 novel of the same name, The Old Man is the perfect showcase for Jeff Bridges, the 72-year-old heartthrob whose charisma hasn't diminished with age. His Dan Chase is a man with secrets, and the series goes back and forth in time to the young Dan Chase (Bill Heck) working as a field operative in the Middle East, where he disobeys orders.

After the death of his beloved wife, Chase is living a quiet life in Upstate New York with his two dogs. He keeps in contact with his daughter, Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat), who understands her father's past and knows the potential danger he could be in if found out. In the first episode, the unthinkable happens, and Chase is on the run.

Propulsive and action-packed, this is a terrific series about a changed man who has to reach back into his past to revive his deadly skills. When Chase is hand-to-hand fighting to stay alive, the audience feels his vulnerability. The series also stars John Lithgow as Raymond Waters, Chase's former handler, who has his own secrets to protect. This is compelling stuff. (eight approximately one-hour episodes)

