The Nipomo Vons does have fresh produce 

The New Times March 24 news section contained an article by Bulbul Rajagopal ("Out of Reach: For residents in some of SLO County's unincorporated areas, fresh fruits and vegetables can be hard to find") included a description of produce in the Nipomo Vons supermarket, which is very different from what I've seen on weekly visits over the past 19 years. The apples and broccoli are fully stocked daily, both organic and non-organic. Red onions are all firm and fresh. Perhaps Bulbul should visit the store rather than accepting the description of Jamie Silva.

Kenneth Shamordola

Nipomo