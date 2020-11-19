Got a News Tip?
November 19, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

The Nipomo Artists hosts open studio event that accommodates social distancing 

By

The Nipomo Artists presents its Socially Distanced Open Studio event on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at various locations throughout Nipomo and Arroyo Grande. Visit nipomoartists.com for a map and list of the event's featured locations and respective addresses. This group show and sale will include paintings, jewelry, ceramics, sculptures, and other media.

Participating artists and craft vendors include Moreno Creations, Maggie Pickering, Tina Ellis, Marjorie Lane, The Clay Geeks, Rose and Stone Pottery, The Harried Potter, and Karen Fields, who launched the Nipomo Artists website as an ongoing outlet for her and other Central Coast-based artists. For more info on the group and its upcoming event, call (805) 633-0796 or email info@nipomoartists.com. Δ

