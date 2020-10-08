Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 08, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Night Eats the World 

By
click to enlarge ZOMBIES CALLING After awaking to discover Paris is filled with zombies, Sam (Anders Danielsen Lie) struggles to survive in a locked apartment as his supplies dwindle and his sanity unravels, in The Night Eats the World, screening on Amazon Prime.

Photo Courtesy Of Haut Et Court And Canal+

ZOMBIES CALLING After awaking to discover Paris is filled with zombies, Sam (Anders Danielsen Lie) struggles to survive in a locked apartment as his supplies dwindle and his sanity unravels, in The Night Eats the World, screening on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2018

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Dominique Rocher, in his feature-length debut, directs this low-budget French horror film about Sam (Anders Danielsen Lie), who after attending a party at his ex-girlfriend's wakes up to discover Paris is filled with flesh-eating zombies. Trapped in her apartment, he soon discovers his real battle isn't with the hungry zombies but his own loneliness.

Based on the novel La nuit a dévoré le monde by Pit Agarmen, it's a story of a man going crazy from solitude. At one point Sam sees a cat outside and almost loses his life trying to lure it into the apartment building for companionship. He also begins conversing—one-sidedly, of course—with a zombie named Alfred (Denis Lavant), who's trapped in the apartment's elevator. He's that desperate for connection.

The zombie genre has been done to death (pun sadly intended), but this English-language film (no subtitles!) finds a few unexplored areas to mine. Don't expect the high production values of World War Z (2013), the comedy of Zombieland (2009) and Shaun of the Dead (2004), or the action-packed adrenaline rush of 28 Days Later (2002), but this small French film offers its own rewards. (93 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Message from the King Read More

  2. Ava Read More

  3. Dana Adobe and Cultural Center's postponed July exhibit, All About Trees, now open to the public Read More

  4. Tenet explores time manipulation in a gripping sci-fi action format Read More

  5. Pattern and process: Adrienne Allebe's work shines at Ascendo Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation