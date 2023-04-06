click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Dan Power/Netflix

STEPPING UP Low-level FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) stumbles onto a conspiracy involving The White House, in the new action-thriller series The Night Agent on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

In this action thriller, low-level FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is tasked with helming the "Night Action" phone in the basement of The White House. If an agent calls, Peter's job is merely to direct needed resources. Most of the time he quietly analyzes reports of the president's Chief of Staff Diane Farr (Hong Chau). It's a phone that "never rings" ... until one night it does.

On the other end of the line is Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), who's on the run from two assassins—Dale (Phoenix Raei) and Ellen (Eve Harlow)—who are part of a conspiracy that rises to the upper echelons of the federal government. Soon Peter and Rose are on the run, and they don't know who they can trust. It's very gripping indeed!

It's also got a cast of terrific and compelling intertwining characters. The assassins are fascinating, but there's also Secret Service Agents Chelsea Arrington (Fola Evans-Akingbola) and Erik Monks (D.B. Woodside), who are in charge of protecting Vice President Redfield's (Christopher Shyer) daughter Maddie (Sarah Desjardins). The storyline and action are a blast, but the character-driven drama sets the series apart. (10 45- to 56-min. episodes) Δ