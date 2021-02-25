Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 25, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears (Episode 6) 

By
click to enlarge #FREEBRITNEY In The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, the docuseries explores how pop star Britney Spears (right) has been under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie (left), for 12 years. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LEFT/RIGHT
  • Photo Courtesy Of Left/right
  • #FREEBRITNEY In The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, the docuseries explores how pop star Britney Spears (right) has been under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie (left), for 12 years.

What's it rated? TV-MA

Where's it showing? Hulu

If you aren't already aware of the #FreeBritney movement, you are in for a wild ride! If you are familiar with the pop star at all, you probably remember that time when Spears went off the rails, shaved her head, and beat down a paparazzi's SUV with an umbrella. What you might not know is that Spears has been embroiled in a custodianship battle with her father, Jamie, for the last 12 years.

This New York Times profile deep-dives into Britney's beginnings as a tiny star with a big voice, her career jump-starting, and the insane sensation she became so quickly. The media was determined to undermine her from the start. From getting asked if she was a virgin on late-night television to getting blamed for her infamous split with Justin Timberlake, to having her mental fitness and ability to raise her children splashed across every grocery store tabloid aisle, that woman has been through the ringer.

Framing Britney follows her supporters and the ongoing saga as they stand in support of her outside of the courtroom as she pleads her case that she can manage her own life and her own money. At its heart, this portrait is trying to show what a hardworking, competent, and talented person Britney Spears is and that those few rough patches she went through shouldn't be her legacy. (74 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Health and Wellness 2021: COVID-19 has impacted people physically and mentally, changing the way we eat, cope, and exercise
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Cal Poly music major Will Chant releases a dreamy new indie folk song Read More

  2. Lu Lu and the Cowtippers rock the pandemic with their new EP Just Keep Going Read More

  3. Cal Poly hosts virtual Q-and-A with athlete and author Michael Phelps Read More

  4. Energy and emotion: Morro Bay Art Association's Flower Power exhibit flows from erotic to peaceful, chaotic to introspective Read More

  5. SLOPE painters chronicle the Land Conservancy's most recent acquisition, Santa Rita Ranch Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation