The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears (Episode 6) 

#FREEBRITNEY In The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, the docuseries explores how pop star Britney Spears (right) has been under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie (left), for 12 years.

What's it rated? TV-MA

Where's it showing? Hulu

If you aren't already aware of the #FreeBritney movement, you are in for a wild ride! If you are familiar with the pop star at all, you probably remember that time when Spears went off the rails, shaved her head, and beat down a paparazzi's SUV with an umbrella. What you might not know is that Spears has been embroiled in a custodianship battle with her father, Jamie, for the last 12 years.

This New York Times profile deep-dives into Britney's beginnings as a tiny star with a big voice, her career jump-starting, and the insane sensation she became so quickly. The media was determined to undermine her from the start. From getting asked if she was a virgin on late-night television to getting blamed for her infamous split with Justin Timberlake, to having her mental fitness and ability to raise her children splashed across every grocery store tabloid aisle, that woman has been through the ringer.

Framing Britney follows her supporters and the ongoing saga as they stand in support of her outside of the courtroom as she pleads her case that she can manage her own life and her own money. At its heart, this portrait is trying to show what a hardworking, competent, and talented person Britney Spears is and that those few rough patches she went through shouldn't be her legacy. (74 min.) Δ