August 05, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Mysterious Benedict Society 

By
click to enlarge TEAMWORK An eccentric genius (Tony Hale, center) assembles a team of children to go on a dangerous mission to save the world, in The Mysterious Benedict Society. - PHOTO COURTESY OF 20TH TELEVISION AND FAMILYSTYLE FILM
  • Photo Courtesy Of 20th Television And Familystyle Film
  • TEAMWORK An eccentric genius (Tony Hale, center) assembles a team of children to go on a dangerous mission to save the world, in The Mysterious Benedict Society.

What's it rated? TV-PG

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Disney Plus

bingeable.png

Based on a young adult book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Benedict Society follows Reynie Muldoon (Mystic Inscho), a bright but lonely orphan whose out-of-the-box logic gets him a spot at a prestigious private school—or so he thinks.

When he finally meets the mysterious Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale), we learn that Reynie along with fellow recruits Sticky (Seth B. Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler) are actually on a mission to infiltrate The Institute and find out what its sinister director Mr. Curtain (also played by Hale) is doing on his heavily guarded island.

This cast is so much fun. Hale is wonderful as the twins who parted young; Kristen Shaall plays No. 2, his loyal, odd, and off-the-wall associate; and Ryan Hurst plays Milligan, an amnesic strong-arm who had his memory wiped at The Institute. The kids are also fantastic. Constance Contraire is a very tough, tiny girl with an unyielding stubborn streak and seemingly some mental powers as well.

While it moves a little slow in bits, this beautifully shot series swings from whimsical to dark over and over again. The costuming is wonderful, the casting is a clear win, and the visuals are fantastic. I'm hoping this one gets a season 2; it's a great watch for the family. (eight approximately 60-min. episodes) Δ

