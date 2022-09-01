Got a News Tip?
September 01, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Most Hated Man on the Internet 

By
click to enlarge TENACIOUS When hacked private photos of her daughter turn up on a notorious Internet revenge porn site, Charlotte Laws relentlessly went after the dirtbag behind the website, Hunter Moore, in The Most Hated Man on the Internet, a three-part miniseries streaming on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ALL3MEDIA AND RAW
  • TENACIOUS When hacked private photos of her daughter turn up on a notorious Internet revenge porn site, Charlotte Laws relentlessly went after the dirtbag behind the website, Hunter Moore, in The Most Hated Man on the Internet, a three-part miniseries streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

Talk about a mother's instinct and will to protect her children: Charlotte Laws is the type of take-no-prisoners warrior you want on your side. Hunter Moore (a scarily on-point name for this dude) started the website Is Anyone Up?, a revenge porn site that had a huge heyday, and Hunter himself developed a devoted and frightening group of followers from it. Despite pleas to remove private photos that wound up on the site, Moore simply ignored those affected or laughed in their faces. He proudly went on talk shows and podcasts stirring up attention by saying disgusting, vile things and completely avoiding any blame or guilt.

He thought he was invincible, but he should have taken Charlotte Laws a lot more seriously—she wasn't stopping. Soon it wasn't just about her daughter but the untold number of Hunter's victims, and when she realized that while posting photos like that wasn't illegal, hacking was.

The more she wiggled that knot, the looser it became until Hunter's world finally unraveled and an FBI raid led to charges against him. True crime fans are sure to enjoy watching this garbage can of a person get taken down. (three 43- to 61-minute episodes)

