The Melodrama's Scary Poppins is back onstage for a fourth time, in celebration of spooky season 

I saw her before the play even started, hanging out in the eaves, waiting to make her entrance. You know the one—flying in on the wings of an umbrella out of the sky to save the day for a family in need with a playful wink and a stern nod.

That's part of the magic of Mary Poppins. She's a lovely, ethereal enigma of a nanny. Pratically perfect in every way, right down to the spoonful of sugar. But that's not who The Great American Melodrama's current production is about. This play focuses on her sister, Scary Poppins, who's not all there and isn't quite up to snuff when compared to her more famous sister's legacy.

But does she have what it takes to save this family in need? I won't spoil the show for you, but suffice to say, it's a laughable, lovable, rocky journey.

Adapted from Mary Poppins by Eric Hoit and Jordan Richardson, Scary Poppins highlights what the Melodrama does best: a spoof on a classic with all the right throwbacks, carefully placed humor, and riffs on pop songs that everyone can get behind. Running through Nov. 12 alongside the The Villains Vaude vaudeville revue ("There's a little bad in everyone ... and isn't that good," the playbill says), it's a perfect way to get into the spooky season before the holidays.

Quirky inventor Professor Henry Peabody (Antwon Mason) is at his wits' end with his children Jill (Sydni Abenido) and Jack (Jesse Graham), a couple of mischievous kids without a mother. They're always getting into trouble and have a hard time listening. Abenido and Graham are hilarious, leaning into their stereotyped characters with vigor. Graham throws his Jack temper tantrums with wild abandon. There's something about seeing a grown man writhing around on the floor in a costume akin to a grammar school uniform that induces belly laughs. And the audience didn't hold back either.

When Henry comes up with a plan to hire a nanny, the kids intercede, fabricating their own plan to bring in the "practically perfect" Mary Poppins, a character from Jack's book. But that's not who they get. Cue Scary Poppins' (Meggie Siegrist) entrance.

She's a little dirty, isn't traditionally pretty, doesn't feed the children spoonfuls of sugar, and cackles like the Wicked Witch of the West. Scary is pure gold as far as I'm concerned, and if Siegrist's performance is any indication of how much fun she has playing Scary, it must be a blast.

However, Jill and Jack are a bit disappointed in their "savior." Thank goodness Scary has her own set of lesson-filled hijinks for the children to participate in, even if the adults in their world disagree.

While Jill and Jack are on their own journey, their father is on another as he gets himself involved in a little bit of an awkward romance, and the villain of the show, Baron Dimitri Nogoodnik (Toby Tropper), attempts to steal the professor's greatest invention. Who's going to save the day? I guess you'll have to watch it to find out.

According to the Melodrama, Scary Poppins is the most requested play ever and is back onstage for the fourth time. The show played to a packed house on a recent Sunday, so I would reserve your seats in advance, show up early (snack bar opens 30 minutes before curtain) to get a hot dog and a glass of wine, and be prepared for a joyful evening. Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham is always ready for hijinks. Send ideas to clanham@newtimesslo.com.