The Little Lizzy Combo brings '20s and '30s jazz back to life during a Basin Street Regulars live stream on May 23 

There's something undeniably glamorous about The Roaring '20s and the Speakeasy Age of the '30s, and that glamour and excitement is perfectly captured by Lizzy and the Triggermen, dubbed "10-piece jazz sensations" by the LA Weekly and "one of the hottest swing bands in LA" by Good Day LA.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Lizzy Shapiro

ANGEL PIPES Stellar jazz vocalist Lizzy Shapiro of Lizzy and the Triggermen will offer a livestream concert with a smaller band dubbed The Little Lizzy Combo through the auspices of the Basin Street Regulars on May 23.

This Sunday, May 23, you won't get the whole band, but you will get frontwoman Lizzy Shapiro in small combo form with Dan Barrett (trombone), Nate Ketner (reeds), Sam Rocha (bass), Gareth Price (drums), and Jason Wanner (piano), billed as The Little Lizzy Combo and streaming live courtesy of the Basin Street Regulars (2 p.m., available on facebook.com/BasinStreetRegulars and YouTube through the pismojazz.com website; donations accepted for this free event at paypal.me/BasinStreetRegulars).

Lizzy and her band, in classic '30s fashion, got their start playing a secret word-of-mouth LA club, but soon they were headlining big clubs like The Wiltern, The El Rey, and The Troubadour. The band's phat and wailing horn section, tight rhythm section, and a brassy and charismatic frontwoman with powerhouse vocals who's dripping with baditude makes this act an utter joy to watch. Lizzy's not just singing, she's putting on a show.

Even more important, the band's originals fit so seamlessly into their repertoire of vintage jazz you'll be hard-pressed to know if you're listening to an obscure cover of the era or one of the band's songs.

This one's not to be missed!

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Nataly Lola

CHANTUESE Clairborne & Churchill Winery presents singer-songwriter Nataly Lola at their Fireside Fridays series on May 21.

Live and in person

Claiborne & Churchill Winery (2649 Carpenter Canyon Road, SLO) is hosting Fireside Fridays every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., including Friday, May 21, with singer-songwriter, composer, and independent recording artist Nataly Lola (reservations required: call (805) 544-4066). Influenced by Joni Mitchell, Patsy Cline, The Temptations, Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Cyndi Lauper, Van Morrison, and The Cranberries, her sound has wide appeal. She's also part of Ghost/Monster, a New Times Music Awards winner, and her music gets airplay on The Krush 92.5FM. Outside food and snacks are allowed.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Stellar Band

ALL THE HITS Sea Pines Golf Resort & Spa hosts classic rock cover act Stellar Band on May 22.

Sea Pines Golf Resort & Spa continues its 2021 Concerts on the Green with Stellar Band on Saturday, May 22 (2 to 6 p.m.; no outside food or drink). The quintet plays classic hits from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Joe Walsh, the Steve Miller Band, Sublime, Johnny Cash, and more. These five players are pros with 30-plus years in the biz, and their specialty is re-creating Fleetwood Mac's soaring sounds.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Murder Hornets

SURF PUNKS The Murder Hornets bring their surf rock to The Pour House on May 22.

Live music is rolling again at Paso Robles' The Pour House, and there's a sweet two-band lineup this Saturday, May 22 (7 to 10 p.m.) when special guests The Murder Hornets open for The Jolon Station Band. The headliner has been playing regularly since 2017, playing originals and classic country and rock by the likes of Tom Petty, J.J. Cale, and Merle Haggard. It's going to be a killer night of honky-tonk, surf, and psychedelic rock.

The Avila Beach Golf Resort has started its weekly music again. See Blue Moon Gypsy on Thursday, May 20, Shantastic Duo on Friday, May 21, and Savannah Creech on Saturday, May 22—all from 5 to 7 p.m. It's a great place to kick back with friends and enjoy a nosh and some drinks.

The Sweet Leaf Acoustic Duo (John Wessel and William Starling) play at Costa De Oro Winery on Sunday, May 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. If you like classics from the likes of Jethro Tull, Wessel is amazing at mirroring the prog folk act, and he's also got tons of killer originals.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of W. Terrence Spiller

NOTHING BUT LUDWIG B Pianist and Cal Poly Professor Emeritus W. Terrence Spiller will give a virtual all-Beethoven recital on May 21, which will be available to stream through May 28.

Streaming

Pianist and Cal Poly Professor Emeritus W. Terrence Spiller will play an online all-Beethoven recital this Friday, May 21 (7:30 p.m., $5 at pacslo.org or (805) 756-4849; available for streaming through May 28).

This is the fifth in a series and completes Spiller's survey of the composer's piano sonatas and will be presented from the main stage of Miossi Hall in the Performing Arts Center's Christopher Cohan Center. Hear Sonata in E Major, Op. 14, No. 1; Sonata in D Major, Op. 28 ("The Pastorale"); and Sonata in E Minor, Op. 90. The program will conclude with Sonata in A-flat Major, Op. 110, which according to organizers is "considered a poetic masterpiece." Proceeds from the recital will benefit the Music Department Scholarship Fund. Δ

