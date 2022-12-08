The LGBTQ-plus community is welcome in SLO 

In regards to the story about local businesses being intimidated about having family drag shows ("SLO businesses receive intimidating messages about drag performances," Dec. 1), here's support from another local business owner:

Hi, my name is Namu. I'm the owner of Namu.Love and I want to make this abundantly clear: I live and work in SLO County, and if you're a business or business owner who supports, encourages, or spews anti-LGBTQ-plus rhetoric like "family drag shows are grooming kids," then you will never have my business, I will caution my network not to use you, and I will do everything legally within my power to make sure the general public knows about your homophobic stances. It's 2022, and there is no place in our world for that kind of hate.

And for the unnamed aggressor in the article? I'm not like you. I don't hide online, I stand by my words publicly—you know why? Because I choose love. You choose hate, so of course you don't want your name or your businesses name attached to your hateful beliefs. That's what failure as a human looks like.

To the LGBTQ-plus/drag community in SLO and surrounding areas: You are an important and valuable part of our community, and you are welcome here. All the love, y'all.

Namu Williams

Pismo Beach