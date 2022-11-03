Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 03, 2022 Opinion » Letters

The late Warren Baker was a 'real mensch' 

I was a professor and department head at Cal Poly for 30 years starting in 1983 when a department head served at the pleasure of the university president. I got to work with then President Warren Baker on some critical projects, and to know him well.

The late Warren Baker was what I call, "a real mensch." What is a "mensch" some may ask?

• A person of integrity and honor.

• A decent responsible person with admirable characteristics.

• A decent, upright, mature, and responsible person.

• A person to admire and emulate; someone of noble character.

• A person with nothing less than character and dignity.

• A person who practices morally correct behavior or thinking.

• A person who is kind and considerate.

An effective president, whether of a nation or an institution, must be one who brings people together; be supportive, be a problem solver, a healer, a critical thinker, a builder, a visionary, and a "can-do" person. To me, Warren Baker was all of these—a real mensch!

Harvey R. Levenson

professor emeritus

Cal Poly

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Committed to Oceano Read More

  2. Dark desperation Read More

  3. A familiar story Read More

  4. Anti-vaccine ideology doesn't belong in public office Read More

  5. An open letter to the Oceano Advisory Council Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation