The late Warren Baker was a 'real mensch' 

I was a professor and department head at Cal Poly for 30 years starting in 1983 when a department head served at the pleasure of the university president. I got to work with then President Warren Baker on some critical projects, and to know him well.

The late Warren Baker was what I call, "a real mensch." What is a "mensch" some may ask?

• A person of integrity and honor.

• A decent responsible person with admirable characteristics.

• A decent, upright, mature, and responsible person.

• A person to admire and emulate; someone of noble character.

• A person with nothing less than character and dignity.

• A person who practices morally correct behavior or thinking.

• A person who is kind and considerate.

An effective president, whether of a nation or an institution, must be one who brings people together; be supportive, be a problem solver, a healer, a critical thinker, a builder, a visionary, and a "can-do" person. To me, Warren Baker was all of these—a real mensch!

Harvey R. Levenson

professor emeritus

Cal Poly