Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 06, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Last Blockbuster 

By
click to enlarge LAST STORE STANDING The death of video stores is chronicled in The Last Blockbuster, a Netflix documentary featuring Sandi Harding, who runs the Bend, Oregon, store. - PHOTO COURTESY OF POPMOTION PICTURES
  • Photo Courtesy Of Popmotion Pictures
  • LAST STORE STANDING The death of video stores is chronicled in The Last Blockbuster, a Netflix documentary featuring Sandi Harding, who runs the Bend, Oregon, store.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

Taylor Morden directs this documentary about the last remaining Blockbuster Video store, located in Bend, Oregon. Anyone who grew up in the heyday of Blockbuster Video can close their eyes and smell what that experience was—a mix of plastic cases, cheap carpet, and stale popcorn that commingled to create a sensory experience easy to remember but hard to describe. The Last Blockbuster pulls together interviews from comedians and actors who are gunning to share their memories about being customers, employees, and Blockbuster enthusiasts.

The film also tracks Sandi Harding, the last Blockbuster store manager left in existence and the valiant efforts she puts into keeping it alive, despite the fact that most people don't even own a DVD player these days. We also learn about how Blockbuster soared to its highest heights and its decline and demise as the world of streaming slowly shuttered its franchises en masse.

Overly nostalgic and totally endearing, The Last Blockbuster is both lighthearted and tender, you can hear and sense real love from the interviewees, and it will bring you right back to the doors of your neighborhood video chain. You'll cheer for the super likable and down-to-earth Sandi and her family who all work to keep the store alive. I hope this movie brought them a ton of business. The youngsters may not appreciate this flick, but for anyone who lived that three-day-rental life, this film is sure to hit a sweet spot. (86 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Serpent is a convoluted but compelling fictionalized look at real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj Read More

  2. Laura-Susan Thomas, director of the Ann Foxworthy Gallery and guest curator at SLOMA, discusses two ongoing virtual exhibits Read More

  3. Instrumental jam band supergroup Circles Around the Sun plays SLO Brew Rock on May 6 Read More

  4. Wildling Museum highlights art from SLOPE and other artist groups Read More

  5. Cambria Center for the Arts presents a virtual fundraiser, Spring for the Arts, and silent auction Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation