Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 25, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Lady and The Dale 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF DUPLASS BROTHERS PRODUCTIONS - COMPLICATED Was Elizabeth Carmichael a larger-than-life entrepreneur who aimed to upend the automobile business with a unique three-wheeled car called The Dale, or was she a con artist, and was she really a he? Watch The Lady and The Dale on HBO Max and decide for yourself.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Duplass Brothers Productions
  • COMPLICATED Was Elizabeth Carmichael a larger-than-life entrepreneur who aimed to upend the automobile business with a unique three-wheeled car called The Dale, or was she a con artist, and was she really a he? Watch The Lady and The Dale on HBO Max and decide for yourself.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2021

Where's it showing? HBO Max

Complicated doesn't even scratch the surface of Liz Carmichael's story. From auto executive to serial fraudster, she ran the gamut of life and ultimately paid the price for her shyster ways. This HBO four-part miniseries explores Liz's life before transitioning from Jerry to Geraldine Elizabeth, formerly a fraudster family man who hoodwinked his way through life, continually packing up his young family and once again living life on the run.

The family finally found some stability after Liz's transition and when she boldly entered the automobile industry, promising a three-wheeled vehicle that could withstand anything and everything you threw at it. The problem wasn't Liz's vision, it was the sad fact that she was selling wishes and prayers, and the magic vehicle she dreamed up was a disaster in reality.

The filmmakers attempt to liven up old photos, resulting in a cut-and-paste Monty Python-style animation, and, in general, it's distracting from the story—a story interesting enough to keep you hooked without any tricks. Who was Liz Carmichael at her core—a con artist or a visionary? Those closest to her argue that it could just be a mix of both, and this series asks its audience to give a little room to the possibility she wasn't just a fraudster but someone who genuinely thought she could change the world with her idea. This is an entertaining tale of a complicated character. (four episodes totaling 212 min.)

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Sensorio announces plans to reopen in April with a new installation, Light Towers Read More

  2. The Reboot presents COVID Stories: The Please Scream Inside Your Heart Edition Read More

  3. Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles hosts its Aviation Career Day for middle and high school students Read More

  4. The Investigation Read More

  5. Abstract Thoughts at Studios on Parks highlights the varying styles of four artists connected by color Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation