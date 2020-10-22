Got a News Tip?
October 22, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

The Laboratory Series welcomes guest speaker Allana Clarke 

By

The Laboratory Series, a Black-identified artist showcase program co-hosted by R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, holds its third Zoom event, with special guest speaker Allana Clarke, on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Through video, performance, photography, and other media, Clarke's artistic practice is built upon "a foundation of uncertainty, curiosity, a will to heal, and an insistence upon freedom," according to press materials. Clarke received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography from New Jersey City University in 2011 and a Master of Fine Arts in interdisciplinary practice from MICA's Mount Royal School of Art in 2014.

Throughout her career, Clarke has been an artist in residence at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, the Vermont Studio Center, Lighthouse Works, and Yaddo and has received various grants, including the Toby Devan Lewis Fellowship, Franklin Furnace Fund, and a Puffin Foundation Grant. She currently works as an assistant professor at Wayne State University in Detroit.

For more details on Clarke's upcoming Zoom presentation and the Zoom link to join The Laboratory Series, visit racemattersslo.org. Δ

