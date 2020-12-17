The Laboratory Series' next virtual program features guest speaker Zalika Azim 

The Laboratory Series, a Black-identified artist showcase program co-hosted by R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, holds its next episode with special guest speaker Zalika Azim, on Thursday, Dec. 17, from about 5 to 6:30 p.m. This virtual program is offered via Zoom, and admission to join the meeting is free.

A 30-year-old artist based in New York, Azim aims to conceptualize the mechanisms of personal and collective narratives, through a wide range of media, including photography, text, sound, and installation and performance art.

Through her art practice, Azim hopes to investigate the ways in which "memory, migration, movement, and the body are negotiated within the American landscape," according to press materials. She holds both a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in photography and imaging from the Tisch School of the Arts and a Bachelor of Arts degree in social and cultural analysis from New York University, focused in Africana, gender and sexuality studies, and sexuality studies.

Azim's work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, through group exhibitions at venues including The International Center of Photography, The Dean Collection, The Maryland Institute College of Art, Welancora Gallery, the Dorsky Gallery, Diego Rivera Gallery, the Instituto Superior de Arte, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Her first solo exhibit premiered in 2019 at The Camera Club of New York.

To find out more about Azim, visit zalikaazim.com. For more info on the Laboratory Series and its Zoom programming, visit racemattersslo.org. Δ