August 23, 2018 Opinion » Letters

The irony of getting rid of committees 

It's ironic that Chris McGuinness' article, "Arroyo Grande council to disband traffic, parks, and historical resource commissions" (Aug. 16) was adjacent to an article about the stalled Anholm Bikeway ("SLO Planning Commission opposes latest version of Anholm bikeway," Aug. 16), a 2-year-old plan to redistribute traffic between downtown San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly.

It seems likely that if the city of SLO had had an active traffic/street parking committee to provide input alongside its existing active transport/pedestrian committee, a lot of city planning and re-planning time could have been avoided based on getting earlier, informed feedback from residents interested in all aspects of city multi-modal issues.

Todd Katz

SLO

