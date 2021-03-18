Got a News Tip?
March 18, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Investigation 

By
SEARCHING FOR JUSTICE The Investigation, a Danish-language TV miniseries screening on HBO Max, is a police procedural about the true-life murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall by Danish entrepreneur Peter Madsen.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Copenhagen Film Fund
  • SEARCHING FOR JUSTICE The Investigation, a Danish-language TV miniseries screening on HBO Max, is a police procedural about the true-life murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall by Danish entrepreneur Peter Madsen.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2020

Where's it showing? HBO Max

Any true-crime fan remembers the ordeal of the "Submarine Murder" and the nitty-gritty details of the fate of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. This series brings to life the sad tale of the intrepid reporter and her ill-fated journey with Peter Madsen, a man who built his own submarine and ultimately confessed to murdering her while she was on board. This tale chronicles the investigators at the heart of the case as well as her parents who never stopped fighting for answers.

A story that seems too bizarre for real life is heartbreakingly true, and even though you may know the ultimate fate of those involved, this series manages to keep you on your toes. Personally, I didn't know how close investigators were to not having a case at all. This look at how the police and the prosecutors have to team up is enlightening, and the Danish legal system seems very different from our own.

The focus of the series steadfastly remains on Jens Moller Jensen (Søren Malling), the lead investigator, and how his life becomes consumed by the case. We learn the family dynamics between him and his beautiful wife and newly pregnant daughter, as well as his work relationships—especially with Maibritt Porse (Laura Christensen), who plays a major role in solving the case. Anyone who followed this story or loves a gritty detective story will enjoy this Danish treat. (in Danish; six 45-min. episodes) Δ

