November 22, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

The Hub seeks submissions for final show 

By

The Hub Gallery in SLO is closing its doors on Saturday, Dec. 22, and it's currently seeking artists to enter The Hub Finale Show, which opens Thursday, Dec. 6. ARTS Obispo hopes to compile a diverse collection of pieces and price ranges for the show. Artists of all ages are encouraged to apply. There is no fee to enter. The deadline to submit art is Friday, Nov. 30. Artists are also asked to submit a brief bio.

An opening night reception for The Hub Finale Show takes place Thursday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. An Art After Dark reception for the exhibit takes place Friday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. Call (805) 544-9251 or visit artsobispo.org for entry guidelines and more information. The Hub Gallery is located at 1040 Court St., SLO. Δ

