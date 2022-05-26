The Hub project gets SLO city approval, faces appeal 

A budding collaboration between eight local businesses is poised to bring an eclectic mix of food, drinks, games, and entertainment to upper Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo—if it can clear a neighbor's appeal.

On May 11, the SLO Planning Commission gave the green light to Central Coast Brewing and its partners to establish The Hub, a proposed bar, restaurant, and entertainment venue in 12,180 square feet of space that once held a furniture store.

click to enlarge Rendering Courtesy Of Slo City

The project at 1701 Monterey St. brings together Central Coast Brewing, KROBAR Craft Distillery, Nautical Bean Coffee, Art's Cyclery, What the Truck Mobile Cuisine, Lone Oak Seltzer, SLO Axe, and Whalebird Kombucha, according to city documents.

The offerings at The Hub would include: food vendors and trucks; breweries, distilleries, kombucha and seltzer makers, wineries, and coffee shops; a bike shop; live music; and outdoor games like corn hole, ax throwing, and pickleball, and indoor games like pingpong, billiards, and bocce ball.

"You start getting a really fun synergy," Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson told New Times. "There are no exclusions here."

The idea of The Hub goes back many years, Peterson said, but the concept recently picked up real momentum when Central Coast Brewing found out that its original location at 1422 Monterey St. was going to be torn down and replaced with housing.

Facing a move-out date of October, Peterson said he hopes to get The Hub up and running relatively quickly, noting that he and his partners are not proposing to make major modifications to the building. On top of the more than 12,000 square feet of indoor space, the site also has 12,000 square feet of outdoor space.

At the May 11 Planning Commission meeting, Peterson told city officials that the project's aim is to inject new energy and amenities into the upper Monterey Street corridor of SLO.

"It really is just a place to bring a little life to ... what is kind of a wasteland currently with that part of town," Peterson said.

The project's residential neighbors across SLO Creek, on San Luis Drive, voiced concerns and some opposition to The Hub. On May 19, neighboring resident Hana Novak filed an appeal of the Planning Commission's 4-1 approval to the City Council.

Neighbors voiced a range of concerns about the project's potential noise, light, and traffic impacts, and its compliance with city code. The dissenting commissioner on the project, Mike Wulkan, sided with that perspective.

San Luis Drive resident Rick Chapman and others challenged the city's considering of the The Hub as a similar use to the property's past tenants under the California Environmental Quality Act.

"In addition to the innately louder nature of most of the businesses that will be a part of The Hub, the increased vehicular traffic, car lights, doors slamming, etc., is going to be profoundly different in terms of sound and light impact on surrounding neighbors," Chapman wrote in a letter to the city. Δ