The Great British Baking Show (Season 11) 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Love Productions

DAZZLING DOZEN Twelve new contestants face off in the charming reality TV program The Great British Baking Show, now in its 11th season and available on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-PG

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

Don your apron and dust off the springform pan because the 11th season of The Great British Baking Show is on Netflix, and the winner has been chosen—so you have 10 delectable episodes full of baking triumphs and heartbreaks ready to go.

From seemingly simple tasks to unheard-of pastries to full-on showstoppers, this season has some of the best and brightest of Great Britain's amateur bakers with dreams of winning it all—or at least getting a handshake from Paul Hollywood. From technical challenges to signature bakes, the 12 contestants range from university student Peter to waistcoat fanatic Rowan to pantomime producer Lottie, whose dark sense of humor is priceless.

We all need some feel-good content right now, and these masters of their craft will have you laughing, crying, and yelling at the TV that the choux lost way too much volume in the oven. I watch this series every year, and with plenty of collections on Netflix—including holiday ones—there is a ton of content and a myriad of completely lovable contestants ready to share their baking journeys with you. Prepare to be utterly charmed. (10 60-min. episodes) Δ