The Great American Recipe winner Silvia Martinez invites the public to join her in Morro Bay for potluck, cookbook signing 

What does one do after being named America's top home chef on national television? If you're Morro Bay's Silvia Martinez, you share the excitement with family, friends, and neighbors.

Fresh off of winning PBS's The Great American Recipe on Aug. 12 and being featured on the cover of its companion cookbook, Martinez plans to host a potluck event at Del Mar Park in Morro Bay on Saturday, Sept. 10, at noon.

All community members are invited to attend, share stories and recipes, and bring copies of the cookbook for Martinez to sign.

"This potluck is very low-key," Martinez said. "No RSVP is required. People can bring a homemade family dish or store-bought dish (in any quantity). It can be savory, or it can be sweet. Anything goes. If anybody would like to ... share a recipe, it's great, but is not required. And people who would like to bring ... and eat their own food—not sharing—are also welcomed.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

¡VIVA MÉXICO! Silvia Martinez's festive chiles en nogada—stuffed poblano peppers in walnut sauce—graces the cover of The Great American Recipe Cookbook. The dish is "a sweet and savory, soft and crunchy experience," and honors the colors of the Mexican flag, Martinez explains in the recently released publication.

"What I love about potlucks is that we usually have more food than we need, and we always end up with a good [variety of] dishes. I see this potluck as an informal gathering where we can have a good time, talk about the show in a relaxed setting, and eat. And, of course, I'll sign books if anybody is interested."

Martinez suggests that attendees bring their own utensils, plates, napkins, and favorite nonalcoholic beverages, as well as chairs or blankets.

And what will Martinez be dishing up? Stay tuned to her food blog at Mamá Latina Tips for the big reveal. Fans will also want to follow her blog for exciting new ventures to be announced in the coming weeks.

Martinez is riding a tidal wave of popularity following the conclusion of the television series. The program has accumulated more than 1 million streams as of mid-August, and will return for a second season next summer, with filming set to begin in the fall.

The inaugural eight-episode cooking competition, which showcased America's diverse culinary heritage, kicked off on June 24 with 10 skilled home chefs. However, Martinez quickly surfaced as a top contender, garnering consistent praise from host Alejandra Ramos and judges Graham Elliot, Tiffany Derry, and Leah Cohen, all of whom are renowned chefs.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of PBS/VPM

TALENTED TRIO The initial 10 contestants on PBS' The Great American Recipe were whittled down to three home chefs—from left, Robin Daumit of Annapolis, Maryland; Silvia Martinez of Morro Bay; and Foo Nguyen of Orange County—with Martinez ultimately triumphing during the season finale on Aug. 12.

"Silvia cooks from the heart and delivers food with such passion that it puts a smile on your face as well as your tummy," Elliot said.

He jokingly added that he wished he was her neighbor: "I wouldn't only borrow sugar but ask for a little of everything else that she has cooking in the kitchen."

Originally from the state of Guanajuato in central Mexico, Martinez showcased traditional family recipes, culminating in her final meal—beef parrillada (grilled) tacos with a side of linguiça beans, and tres leches (three milks) cake.

"I have always felt confident about my food, so to some extent I felt ... I had a chance to win," Martinez said, "but I suspect everyone feels more or less the same when they take part in something like this.

"On the other hand, the show and the experience were completely new, and I didn't know a lot of details about it, so even though I felt confident in my recipes, I was also a little afraid—well, let's be frank, terrified.

"I think the moment I first thought I had a strong chance of winning was when we all tasted my tres leches cake. There was something magical about that dessert. My husband says it was the best tres leches cake I had ever made."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of PBS/VPM

JOINING FORCES Silvia Martinez and husband Matthew Ekegren prepare beef parrillada (grilled) tacos for the final episode of PBS's The Great American Recipe. The recipe, featuring skirt steak marinated in Mexican beer, lime juice, and spices, is a favorite at family barbecues and won the praise of the show's judges.

Martinez's husband Matthew Ekegren joined the cast for the final episode, and "was a great sous chef," she said.

The two other final competitors, Foo Nguyen and Robin Daumit, were likewise joined by family members who assisted with cooking elaborate spreads.

Ultimately, the judges agreed with Ekegren's glowing assessment of his wife's cooking skills and crowned her America's top home chef.

"When they announced Silvia as the winner, I felt excited, overwhelmed, and thrilled that three amazing chefs had so many wonderful things to say about her cooking," Ekegren said.

Upon returning home and reflecting on the experience, Martinez said, "One of the most important things for me ... was the meaningful personal connections I made."

"If you've seen the show," she continued, "you can see the relationships we developed among the cooks. But beyond that, the show reconnected us with many friends and family all over the United States after such a difficult couple of years separated us from each other [due to COVID-19].

"Friday nights were filled with reunions and lots of text messages from friends who were watching at the same time. We got to see some friends in person that we haven't seen in years, and I loved that."

The professional opportunities that are opening up for her are pretty exciting too, she added.

"I think it is still early to set off on any specific new path," she said. "However, one can dream. I will continue working on mamalatinatips.com, but I see another cookbook in my future. Also, I would consider a cooking show or teaching cooking classes, and who knows what else."

Regardless of what transpires further down the pipeline, Martinez says she will forever savor her journey with The Great American Recipe.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

TAKING THE CAKE Silvia Martinez says her standout tres leches dessert featured in The Great American Recipe Cookbook "has evolved over time as I have adjusted the traditional recipe's ingredients and made a few additions of my own, like California strawberries, blueberries, edible flowers, and homemade whipped cream."

"I feel validated about my food," she said, "and I feel proud for overcoming my fears and saying yes to the opportunity and doing something totally new, especially when I knew I would be on national TV.

"I'm happy I had the chance to share my food and family with other families, and I feel very proud to be a part of the PBS family.

"Also, it feels pretty good that Graham Elliot, a Michelin-starred chef, says he wants to be my neighbor." Δ

Flavor Writer Cherish Whyte looks forward to whipping up Great American recipes at home. Reach her at cwhyte@newtimesslo.com.