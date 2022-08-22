Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 18, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

The Great American Melodrama presents Sand In Our Shorts: A Night of Sketch Comedy and Song 

By

Performances of Sand In Our Shorts: A Night of Sketch Comedy and Song, which debuted in mid-August, will be held through Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Great American Melodrama in Oceano. The two-act production is described as a beach-themed vaudeville and variety show, similar to the Melodrama's previous sketch comedy showcase, Comedy Tonight, held last year, according to press materials.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE GREAT AMERICAN MELODRAMA
  • Image Courtesy Of The Great American Melodrama

The show will run weekly, every Wednesday through Sunday (check americanmelodrama.com for specific showtimes and tickets) through its end date. Ticket prices start at $30. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and children. Season passes are also available for purchase. The Melodrama's popular snack bar opens half an hour prior to each performance of the show.

For more info on Sand In Our Shorts: A Night of Sketch Comedy and Song and upcoming productions slated for the Great American Melodrama's current season, call (805) 489-2499. The venue is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Central Coast artist and teacher Lynnae Lane captures the joy of gardening in a new exhibit Read More

  2. DC League of Super-Pets is funny and family friendly Read More

  3. Thirteen Lives Read More

  4. Collective Soul plays Vina Robles on Aug. 20, touring in support of their new album Vibrating Read More

  5. By the Sea Productions brings Agatha Christie classic, Murder on the Orient Express, to the stage Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation