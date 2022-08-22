The Great American Melodrama presents Sand In Our Shorts: A Night of Sketch Comedy and Song 

Performances of Sand In Our Shorts: A Night of Sketch Comedy and Song, which debuted in mid-August, will be held through Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Great American Melodrama in Oceano. The two-act production is described as a beach-themed vaudeville and variety show, similar to the Melodrama's previous sketch comedy showcase, Comedy Tonight, held last year, according to press materials.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The Great American Melodrama

The show will run weekly, every Wednesday through Sunday (check americanmelodrama.com for specific showtimes and tickets) through its end date. Ticket prices start at $30. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and children. Season passes are also available for purchase. The Melodrama's popular snack bar opens half an hour prior to each performance of the show.

For more info on Sand In Our Shorts: A Night of Sketch Comedy and Song and upcoming productions slated for the Great American Melodrama's current season, call (805) 489-2499. The venue is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ