June 23, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

The Great American Melodrama presents a Western spoof, Butch Cassidy and the Sunburnt Kid 

By

Thursday, June 23, marks the premiere of the Great American Melodrama's latest production, Butch Cassidy and the Sunburnt Kid, which is described in press materials as "a gut-busting parody filled with cowboys, jokes, and yokel locals."

Performances of the show are scheduled to run at the Oceano venue through Saturday, Aug. 6. The parody's plot follows protagonists Butch and Sundance, who find themselves hiding out in Oceano during their travels. The pair encounter several wacky characters during their stay, including Dr. Quien, Medicine Woman, and one of Butch's former rivals, Deadeye Dawson.

Each performance of Butch Cassidy and the Sunburnt Kid is followed by the Melodrama's newest iteration of its vaudeville revue, Zoo Life, which offers attendees "a behind-the-scenes look" at some animal residents of a local zoo.

Tickets to Butch Cassidy and the Sunburnt Kid are available at the door or online in advance at americanmelodrama.com. Prices start at $30. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and children. Performances of the show will be held Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. each evening, every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and every Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Great American Melodrama's famous snack bar opens 30 minutes prior to showtime, and reopens for two intermissions during each performance. Call (805) 489-2499 for additional details. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ

