COMRADES IN ARMS Nurses Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) and Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) become fast friends until patients in their care begin to die unexpectedly in The Good Nurse, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

Assemble, true crime nerds! Netflix has graced us with a full-length dive into the story of nurse Charles Cullen, convicted of killing 29 patients and suspected of killing hundreds more. Eddie Redmayne stars as the seemingly quiet and caring killer, and Jessica Chastain plays his coworker and friend, Amy, who turned informant for the FBI. Those familiar with the story of Christopher Duntsch (aka Dr. Death) will recognize some of the same patterns: Moving hospitals after incidents with no real consequences, seemingly being caring to their patients.

Redmayne is his usual skilled self here, playing a meek but menacing guy who looks anything but a killer. Chastain is also using her many skills in this role as a single mother and caring nurse. She doesn't want to jump to conclusions, but soon the evidence paints an all too clear picture—and the enemy is sitting at her dining room table with her young children.

The film follows their initial meeting but mostly focuses on the goings-on as the screws slowly tighten around Cullen. It's riveting and refreshing that Netflix didn't drag this out into a six- or eight-part miniseries. This two-hour flick is all we need to see what a twisted and cunning killer Cullen is. (121 min.)