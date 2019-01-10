Got a News Tip?
January 10, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

The Glampede presents 'Anything Goes' 

By

The Glampede hosts Anything Goes, a neo-burlesque revue and variety show featuring local performers, on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rendarrio Vineyards in Paso Robles. This showcase doesn't encompass a specific theme, as each performance will vary in theme, genre, and style. The acts will range from modern dance to theatrical drama and comedy.

Only ages 21 and over will be admitted. Tickets are $25. Wine will be for sale by the glass and the bottle. Warm clothing is recommended. Attendees are welcome to wear costumes. Visit the Glampede's Facebook page for more information. Rendarrio Vineyards is located at 2323 Tuley Court, Paso Robles. Δ

