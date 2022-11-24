Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 24, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The English 

By
click to enlarge SAVING EACH OTHER A revenge-seeking British woman (Emily Blunt) teams with a frontier-savvy Pawnee scout (Chaske Spencer) in the six-part Western miniseries The English, streaming on Amazon Prime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ALL3MEDIA, AMAZON STUDIOS, AND BBC STUDIOS
  • Photo Courtesy Of All3media, Amazon Studios, And Bbc Studios
  • SAVING EACH OTHER A revenge-seeking British woman (Emily Blunt) teams with a frontier-savvy Pawnee scout (Chaske Spencer) in the six-part Western miniseries The English, streaming on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

bingeable.png

Written and directed by Hugo Blick (Black Earth Rising), this gritty Western miniseries follows British woman Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), who has traveled to America for revenge against the man who killed her son. Once arrived, she meets Pawnee Indian scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), and they form an unlikely alliance.

Over the course of six episodes, we slowly learn about Cornelia's backstory and what led her to America. Her fiancé, Thomas Trafford (Tom Hughes), preceded her, looking for a piece of land to run a cattle operation funded by her father, who also sent along David Melmont (Rafe Spall), who's "good with figures" and knows how to get things done. He's also a real slimeball who gets involved with a trio of rogue soldiers out for revenge against the Indian population.

The series is beautifully filmed by cinematographer Arnau Valls Colomer, and the acting is superb, especially by the principals—Blunt, Spencer, and Spall—but the supporting cast also shines, in particular Stephen Rea, Ciarán Hinds, and Toby Jones.

The Old West was wild, and as depicted in The English, it was also a testing ground for a person's character. While somewhat meandering, each tight spot that arrives rachets up tension until the fitting conclusion. (Six 51-min. episodes)

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Atascadero author and curator Gordon L. Fuglie releases the definitive book on architect Julia Morgan Read More

  2. Alaska Daily Read More

  3. Clark Center for the Performing Arts brings Diane Rose Zink's The Nutcracker to Arroyo Grande Read More

  4. EDM bad boy Borgore plays the Fremont on Nov. 17 Read More

  5. The Good Nurse Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation