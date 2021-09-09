The Educated Gardener hosts pop-up art exhibit, showcasing seven local artists 

The Educated Gardener in Santa Margarita is hosting a special pop-up art show on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to this outdoor event is free, and all ages are welcome to attend. This one-day group exhibition showcases artworks by seven local artists: Joyce Bauerle, Lisa Falk, Peg Grady, Cynthia Kevorkian, Carol Russell, Shera Timeus, and Judy Johnson-Williams.

To find out more about the pop-up show and other upcoming events held at The Educated Gardener, visit educatedgardener.com. The venue is located at 22210 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Δ