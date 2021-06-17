click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of New Line Cinema

THE POWER OF CHRIST COMPELS YOU Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) uses his trusty cross to clear the way, in the middling horror threequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Regal Arroyo Grande, Sunset Drive-In, HBO Max (streaming)

Michael Chaves directs this threequel in The Conjuring franchise, which is based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), who in 1968 gained widespread notoriety for investigating the possessed Annabelle doll and again in 1975 for the Amityville haunting.

In this third in The Conjuring series and ninth in the franchise, it's 1981 and the Warrens are documenting the exorcism of 8-year-old David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard), whose sister's boyfriend, Arne Johnson (Ruairi O'Connor), invites the demon to take him instead. The story is the basis for the first American murder trial to claim demonic possession as a defense. Along the way, the Warrens discover that a curse might be the basis for the tragedy.

Fans of the franchise know what to expect, and judging by the 84 percent rottentomatoes.com audience score, they got what they came for. For the most part, this is more of the same. Wilson and Farmiga keep the audience invested, but it's only mildly scary. In an era of films such as Midsommar, Hereditary, and Get Out, this is pretty pedestrian stuff. Go if you love the franchise or characters. Otherwise, wait for streaming or skip it entirely. (112 min.) Δ