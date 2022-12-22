The Cliffs Hotel and Spa hosts Elf screening 

As part of its ongoing Cliffsmas festivities, the Cliffs Hotel and Spa in Pismo Beach will host a family-friendly screening of the 2003 Christmas comedy, Elf, on Thursday, Dec. 22, starting at 6 p.m. The event will be held in the venue's ballroom.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Molly Hammond

Elf follows Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human raised by elves at the North Pole, who travels to New York in search of his biological father (James Caan).

For more info on the local screening of Elf and additional events slated in the Cliffsmas program, call (805) 773-5000 or visit cliffshotelandspa.com/cliffsmas. The Cliffs Hotel and Spa is located at 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach. Δ