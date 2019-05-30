I try to turn away, ignore, go on with my life, but I just can't help it. So here I am, writing again.

Really, Al! In times like these, your biggest fear is "Progressive tyranny?" ("An intellectual chasm," May 23). I'd say, "You've got to be joking!" but sadly, I know this is not the case.

Yes, there is a chasm. The chasm is between those who acknowledge the reality of man-caused climate change and its imminent danger to all life on Earth and those who do not. The chasm is between those who understand the concept of separation of church and state and that all citizens should be protected from discrimination and those who do not. The chasm between those who support our liberal democracy and believe that Trump and his supporters are a grave threat to our country and those who do not.

Al, if you are so concerned about the rise of tyranny in this country, Google: "The early signs of fascism," read them, take an honest look at Trump and the current Republican party and your own beliefs. Will you then keep them? If so, you are continuing to pave the way for true tyranny.

Kathy Riedmann

Los Osos