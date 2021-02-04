Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 04, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Cambria Film Festival 

By
click to enlarge LOCAL BOY MAKES GOOD Cambria native and 2001 Coast Union High School graduate David McAbee (left) is seen on the set of his film For the Love of Jessee (2020), one of eight features screening this year at the Cambria Film Festival. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CAMBRIA FILM FESTIVAL
  • Photo Courtesy Of The Cambria Film Festival
  • LOCAL BOY MAKES GOOD Cambria native and 2001 Coast Union High School graduate David McAbee (left) is seen on the set of his film For the Love of Jessee (2020), one of eight features screening this year at the Cambria Film Festival.

What's it rated? Various

When? Feb. 4 through 7

Where's it showing? Online at cambriafilmfestival.com

Now in its fourth year, The Cambria Film Festival returns Thursday, Feb. 4, through Sunday, Feb. 7, presenting independent films from around the world. This year's focus is on "romance, romantic comedies, and the complexities of love," according to press materials.

Expect eight feature-length films as well as 50 shorts "grouped into eight themed programs. Additionally, the program includes a set of three documentaries exploring love in India, Kenya, and the Orkney Islands; a salute to the indefatigable Buster Keaton; and an inside look at modern Super 8 movies. Also scheduled across the four days are online parties, streamed filmmaker talks, and special community programs. There is also an online silent auction to benefit SLO Food Bank and the Cambria Center for the Arts."

You can purchase full festival passes ($65) or individual screenings ($10) online at cambriafilmfestival.com. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Health and Wellness 2021: COVID-19 has impacted people physically and mentally, changing the way we eat, cope, and exercise
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Ted Waterhouse re-releases his timely political song, 'Woody's Ghost' Read More

  2. Renowned muralist Shrine decorates the Edna Valley Design Ranch Read More

  3. News of the World is a compelling new Western depicting America at a crossroads Read More

  4. The Lie Read More

  5. SLOPE holds new virtual exhibition to benefit the Land Conservancy of SLO Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation